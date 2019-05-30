|
|
March 22, 1925 - May 16, 2019 Our loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother was an accomplished woman. She graduated from Columbia University with a Masters degree in social work. Her lifetime of work included positions at Vista Del Mar and the California Jewish Home for the Aged. Her guidance and love have been an inspiration to all who knew Dorothy. Her husband, Lawrence Raphael, passed away in October 2019. They were a loving, caring and devoted couple to their family and community. Donations may be made to the Mark Raphael Fund at Beth Jacob Congregation in Beverly Hills, California. May their memories be a blessing.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 30 to June 1, 2019