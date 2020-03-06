|
(a.k.a. Elaine Spratt) passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, February 28, 2020, with family by her side. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Dorothy Spratt, and her nephew, David Stewart. She is survived by her sister, Jacquelyn Stewart of Prescott Valley, AZ, her niece, Elaine Harris of Lincoln, NE, and her nephew Peter Stewart of San Diego. Elaine was a graduate of Stanford University. Most of her career was as a Real Estate Agent in the Los Angeles area. Elaine enjoyed horseback riding, playing the piano as well as the violin. She was an avid tennis player and longtime member of the Los Angeles Tennis Club. She loved tending to her beautiful garden. The family gathered for a private remembrance. There will be no other service. If you wish to leave a gift of remembrance in her name, the family suggests the Castleton Ranch Horse Rescue, the , or a . She asked for a very simple obituary and we hope to have accomplished that here.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 6, 2020