April 18, 1926 - March 10, 2019 Dorothy Ellen Franklin, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away in The Woodlands, Texas. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Howard; son Paul; sister Betty O'Neil and her parents, Reginald and Muriel Illsley of Toronto, Canada. Dorothy will forever be remembered for her boundless love and devotion to her family and her exceptional warmth and kindness to all.Dorothy's long career as a health care professional began with her graduation in 1948 from the St. Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing in Toronto. In 1965, she moved with her family from Toronto to Los Angeles, where she pursued a career as a registered nurse and critical care specialist for several years. At age 66, she came out of retirement to become a medical coder and later earned a Certified Professional Coder credential while working for various hospitals in the Los Angeles area.Dorothy is survived by her sons, Philip (Terry) and Peter (Rita); and her granddaughter Erin Coleman (Jon). Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 20 to Mar. 24, 2019