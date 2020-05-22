December 4, 1928 - May 8, 2020 Dorothy passed peacefully on May 8, 2020 at the Windsor Senior Living Community in Glendale, California where she has resided for the past eleven years. Dorothy was born in Los Angeles to Issac Moore Hawe of Ireland and Frances Stratton Hawe of Kansas. She was preceded in death by her brother John Issac Hawe. Dorothy received her AA Degree from UCLA where she majored in Business Administration. She received her Bachelor's Degree from L.A. State College and her Master's Degree in School Supervision and Administration from Los Angeles State College at Northridge.Dorothy's organization memberships include Kappa Delta Pi International; Delta Kappa Gamma Society, a professional honor society for women educators; PTA, honorary life member; Alpha Delta Chi; UCLA Alumni Association; and ACSA, the Association of California School Administrators. Dorothy served more than thirty five years in the education field as a teacher, consultant and administrator for the Los Angeles Unified School District in the San Fernando Valley. She was a teacher at Morningside Elementary School in San Fernando, a Vice Principal at Lankershim and Kester Elementary Schools, a Principal at Toluca Lake Elementary School, and a Principal at Van Nuys Elementary School from which she retired in 1989. Dorothy said she could not remember a time when she did not enjoy being a teacher or principal. Every day was fresh and different bringing new challenges and introducing or renewing friendships and relationships with children, parents, faculty and communities. Dorothy traveled extensively with many of her friends and especially enjoyed a trip to Ireland, the birth place of her father. Dorothy had a beautiful voice and loved to sing. She was a member of the River Oaks Chorus, part of Sweet Adelines International. She was also a member of the Windsor Warblers.One of the many joys of Dorothy's life was helping to raise Worth, the son of a very dear friend Mary Crouch. After Mary's death Dorothy retained a close relationship with Worth and subsequently with his wife Dorothy and their two daughters, Bridget and Kimberly. She was lovingly referred to as "Grandma D".Dorothy was a kind and gentle spirit who cherished her friendships. She had a beautiful smile and a wonderful sense of humor. She lived a full and interesting life and was a loyal friend to all who knew her. Dorothy will be missed by her many dear and loving friends. Dorothy, to quote words from one of your favorite songs: "You are so beautiful". We wish to express our heartfelt thanks to the staff and personal caregivers at Windsor for their kindness and caring shown to Dorothy over the years. Thank you also to Ivy Hospice International Inc for their compassion during Dorothy's final weeks. Donations in Dorothy's memory may be made to the Church of Religious Science, North Hollywood, California.



