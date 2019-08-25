|
|
February 17, 1924 - August 15, 2019 Dorothy Cox, 95, of San Clemente, CA passed peacefully on Thursday, August 15, 2019 with her daughter by her side. Born February 17, 1924 to Truman and Fern Faas on the family farm near North English, Iowa. She attended Gritter country school and graduated from North English High School. She attended Parsons College in Fairfield, Iowa and received her teaching credentials. After teaching in several small towns in Iowa she moved to California. While staying with an aunt and uncle, she attended L.A. City College and received a certificate for dental assistant. In 1945 she met Elmer Cox Jr, just returned home from WWII at the Huntington Park Christian Church. They were married on February 24, 1946.Dorothy was a devoted wife, mother grandmother and friend. She was active in her church and community; Sunday School teacher, Boy Scout den mother, Camp Fire leader, as well as church and community volunteer.Preceded in death by her parents, Truman and Fern Faas; sister, Donna Oster; her husband, Elmer E. Cox Jr; two sons, Jackson Truman and Elmer Edwin Cox III and niece, Donna Kenny. She is survived by her daughter, Eloise Dallmeier; son-in-law, James Dallmeier; granddaughter, Christina Lee; nephew, John Oster; his wife, Catherine and family.A graveside service will be held at Inglewood Park Cemetery in Inglewood, CA on August 29, 2019 at 2:00 pm. See: lesneskimortuary.com.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Aug. 25, 2019