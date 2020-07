May 20, 1933 - June 30, 2020 Our mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, wife, aunt, friend and psychotherapist has passed away. She was dearly loved and will be deeply missed. If you would like to make a contribution to The Los Angeles Mayor's Angeleno Campaign Fund in her name, she would have been truly appreciative of your helping those in our community who are most in need during this pandemic.



