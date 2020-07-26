1/1
Dorothy F. Toyoda
Dorothy F. Toyoda, beloved aunt of Ginger Takahashi, Patti Toyoda, Bobby Toyoda and Kathy Toyoda, passed on March 24, 2020 and was laid to rest on July 15, 2020 at age 97.She lived long and well, and is now resting peacefully being reunited with her mother, Matsuye, father, Suyehiko, brothers Bob (Mary) and Susumu (Hiroye), and nephews Richard and Paul. She will be missed.In lieu of flowers or Koden the family asks that you consider making a donation to support a local business/restaurant or charity.

Published in Los Angeles Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

