April 15, 1928 - August 1, 2020 Dodie Haight (nee Dorothy Cornelia Fitger) passed away peacefully on Saturday evening August 1st with her children by her side. Dodie was predeceased by her daughter Hilary, husband Bill, son-in-law Randy Gee and sister Susanne Fitger Donnelly. She is survived by her son Fulton (wife Sonia), daughters Maureen Haight Gee and Talis Haight Smith (husband Leland), grandchildren Sarah Gee (husband Micah Barbato), Kyle Gee, Trevor Gee (wife Caitlin), Austin Smith, Connor Smith, Riordon Smith, and Taylor Smith, and great-grandchildren Ella and Jack Barbato, and John Gee. Born and raised in Los Angeles, Dodie was the middle daughter of the three Fitger sisters who shared an idyllic and rural childhood on Foothill Road in Beverly Hills where she recalled peeking over the fence to see the horses and buggies on Sunset Boulevard, and being fascinated by the menagerie of birds and farm animals in their north and south gardens. Dodie met two of her lifelong best friends in kindergarten at El Rodeo, where she later returned as a 5th grade teacher. Dodie and her family spent blissful summers on Schultz Lake in Minnesota where her favorite memories were of multi-day canoe trips with her father. Dodie is a graduate of Marlborough School (Class of '46) and Stanford University (Class of '50). In 1952, Dodie met and married Bill Haight, managing partner of Haight, Brown and Bonesteel. Dodie served as the firm's interior designer, famously bringing antiques from England to fill the firm's offices. Decorating the firm's offices also inspired her to decorate over 75 homes. She was the firm's hostess extraordinaire at welcome picnics for summer clerks, black tie Christmas dinners, retirement parties and countless client dinners, all of which took place in their home. Her elegance and joie de vivre were a storied sensation and created an enviable firm culture. Simultaneous to their whirlwind schedule, Dodie and Bill raised four children in their Hancock Park home that included four dogs, hamsters, ducks, rabbits, a teen house for parties, an open door to neighbors and twice welcoming friends of Fulton's to be part of the family for months and even years. Summers and ski vacations were spent at their vacation home in Snowmass, where the Haight kids spent their time horseback riding in the summer and the whole family enjoyed skiing in the winter. Dodie's spectacular entertaining continued in Snowmass with guests from all age groups and parts of their lives: during school breaks, the kids brought friends and cousins. Other times, Dodie and Bill also enjoyed annual ski trips with their friends, extended family and new firm partners. In 1979, Dodie and Bill moved west to Santa Monica and continued living life to the fullest. They held countless "Chicken in a Basket" showers for godchildren, nieces, nephews and friends as well as many other memorable celebrations. The highlights were four beautiful weddings. Three weddings were for Fulton, Maureen and Talis, and the fourth was a vow renewal and surprise 40th anniversary party for Dodie and Bill that began with a bus ride around Los Angeles, revisiting their special spots and picking up dear friends along the way. Dodie was equally dedicated to her community, serving as President of the Junior League of Los Angeles, President of Las Madrinas, President of Hollygrove Home for Children, and on the boards of the Salvation Army, the Stanford Alumni Association, the United Way, the Volunteer Bureau, the Children's Bureau and Marlborough School. She and Bill funded multiple scholarships at Stanford University, always focused on recipients who were the third, fourth or fifth child in their families in recognition of the financial burden that puts on a family. In 1992, they also funded the Hilary Haight Audio Visual Center at Marlborough School in memory of their daughter in the wake of her untimely passing. In 2000, Dodie was honored by the Junior League of Los Angeles with their Spirit of Voluntarism Award and, in 2004, she was honored as Marlborough School's Woman of the Year. Dodie and Bill traveled extensively together and, due to Bill's leadership role in the Supreme Court Historical Society and as President of the American College of Trial Lawyers, the entire Haight family traveled to dinners at the Supreme Court and celebration events in London and Paris. In the years that followed, Dodie continued her travels with each of her grandchildren, with whom she had distinct personal relationships. In addition to many trips to Snowmass, Dodie took each grandchild on a "10-year-old trip" to destinations including San Francisco, San Antonio, the Thanksgiving Day parade in New York City, San Diego and her childhood summer town of Duluth, Minnesota. Dodie never missed her grandchildren's gymnastics meets, baseball games, debate tournaments, soccer games, dorm move-in dinners and graduations from elementary schools, high schools, colleges, law schools and medical school. She also continued to open her home to this next generation for parties of all occasions. Dodie will be also greatly missed by her elder sister, Betty Jo Fitger Williams, her cousins, her godchildren, and her many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews surnamed Donnelly, Fester, Shoemaker, and Williams, as well as her wide circle of dear lifelong friends. Services will be private. Donations in Dodie's honor can be made to Children's Hospital Los Angeles at https://www.lasmadrinas.org/support-us/
and to the Marlborough School Hilary Haight Fund at www.marlboroughschool.org/donate
.