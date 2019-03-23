Resources More Obituaries for Dorothy Herron Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dorothy Herron

Obituary Condolences Flowers 1930 - 2019 Dorothy Herron of Friday Harbor, Washington. Born in Hollywood, California on April 29, 1930, died March 21, 2019, as the first full moon of spring illuminated the celestial heavens she so dearly loved. Daughter of Robert and Cecile Lee (Nye), sister of Bobby Lee, Patricia Eileen Willetts Garland, David Lee (Rolanne), Helen Lee, and Robert Deming (Sheila). Wife of Kenneth Herron, beloved mother to Kathleen Deborah Babbitt (Richard) and Patrick Lee Herron (Dana). Doting and instructive grandmother to Sean Everett Herron (Meghan), Kelly Christine Herron, and Kaitlin Jeanne Herron. Aunt to Nancy Willets Lee, Dalton Lee Garland (d.), Michael Lee (Terri), Steven Lee, Gary Lee (d.), Vicki Lee Wuest (Alan), Holly Deming Groner (Bob), and Stephanie Deming-York (Rob). Great-aunt to Emily Steele, Brenda Steele, Nicholas Wuest, James "JP" Wuest, Christopher Groner, Kyle Groner, R. Connor York, and J. Keegan York. First cousins Will Nye (d.) (Esther), Kathy Nye, and Cheryl Nye.Wed to Kenneth Herron on June 10, 1949, daughter Kathleen born 1951, son Patrick born 1952. Settled in Van Nuys, California. Though her marriage to Ken ended in divorce in 1976, she continued to operate Herron's Typewriters in Van Nuys until 1989. Her passion for life and her kindness of heart were an inspiration to all who had the good fortune to spend time with her. Her lifelong spiritual quest defined her, and she never lost her sense of humor. A fierce loyalty of family, born of her own difficult childhood, was a comfort to her children and grandchildren throughout their lives. Finding immense joy in the innocence of children and love of their natural curiosity was something she carried with her throughout her life; not only with her own children and grandchildren, but in her career as a child development professional. In retirement she enjoyed giving her time to the San Juan Island Library in Friday Harbor as a volunteer alongside her daughter Kathleen; planning programs and events for generations of the community's children. A lifelong devotee of Sathya Sai Baba alongside her sister Patricia; they took many trips together throughout the years to visit the Prasanthi Nilayam ashram in Puttaparthi, India. She leaves behind many loving family members and hundreds of friends of all ages who sought her astrological advice and insight into their own personal struggles on how to live a more enriched life. "What we have once enjoyed we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes a part of us." -Helen Keller Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019