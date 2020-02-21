|
October 20, 1923 - February 13, 2020 Dorothy Jean Rupkey, formerly Walter, 96, of Manhattan Beach, California, passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 13, 2020. Jean's husband, Robert "Bob" Hugh Rupkey, had passed away in January 2017 at the age of 94. Jean was born in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on October 20, 1923, the daughter of Clyde and Lucille (Gilmore) Walter. Losing her mother at an early age when she was only 8 years old may have instilled in Jean a strong desire to help others less fortunate. A social worker who always helped others in need whether on or off the job her entire life. She is survived by her son, Christopher (wife Claire), of Summit, New Jersey, and three grandsons, William, Andrew and Julian Rupkey, all residing in New Jersey. She had a sister Lota Walter Dorsey living in Denver, Colorado. Jean attended Lloyd Memorial High School in Erlanger, Kentucky, married her husband at the chapel at the University of Chicago, and moved out to California after the war. Jean was a social worker with the LA County Bureau of Adoptions and retired in January 1984. In her free time, Jean loved to travel, but when at home she cared for many pets, including her beloved golden cocker spaniels. She loved music and enjoyed attending Manhattan Beach Community Church for its wonderful music. She played piano and guitar, and taught chorus at Pacific Elementary School for a time. Jean so enjoyed visiting her grandsons back East, reliving the days of being the go-to house on the street for the boys on the block after school. She had a long life and probably didn't have a chance to reflect on what was most important to her in her final years. She was always on the move and wouldn't, couldn't, be held back which is why she broke her hip twice in her 90s during the onset of Alzheimer's. But her life stands as an example of how a shy person at times can reach out to others and make a difference in their lives. Social workers make the country a better place. She was always saying, "Thanks for everything." Bye sweetheart. Thanks for everything Jean, may you rest in peace. The family will have a sitting on Friday, February 28 from 2 to 4pm at the family home for Jean's many friends and acquaintances. Send the family messages and share memories at [email protected]
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 21 to Feb. 25, 2020