April 7, 1925 - May 15, 2019 Dorothy Weil passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at the age of …oh, forget about it, she lived a good long life. She was born Dorothy Kornhandler in New York City, as all the best people were in those days, and moved to California at an early age, where she attended 3rd Street Elementary School, John Burroughs Junior High, Fairfax High, Beverly High, and UCLA after a short hiatus to get married, move back to New York, have two children, see one psychiatrist who she adored, move back to L.A. again, lose one husband and marry another, during all of which she managed to stay out of trouble and never went to jail, not once, except to bail out her son. Dorothy had a traumatic childhood, with an older brother, Sheldon Kornhandler, who teased her, a father, Louis Kornhandler, who was often away for work, and a mother, Janet Granet Kornhandler, who was too perfect for Dorothy's own good. She later got even with her brother by living across the street or around the corner from him most of his life. In her teens Dorothy enlisted in the Navy, cleverly doing it when she was 17 so that before she turned 18 they gave her an Honorary Discharge because she was underage. She also cleverly avoided actually working her whole life except for about 10 years when she was the manager of her HOA at Bel Air Glen (nee Glenridge). But she was mostly known for her quirky but delightful sense of humor, her way of making young people feel comfortable and accepted, her way of yelling at her husband without making much of an impact on him, and her baby talk. Speaking of husbands, in her early twenties, she married Lawrence Udell, just because, and from what we are told grew to love him. That was a mistake because he died suddenly and tragically in 1956 leaving her with two bewildered children. But, not one to stand on ceremony, she married Robert Weil in 1957, having been the maid of honor at his wedding not many years earlier. Dorothy and Bob (AKA Judge Robert Weil) were married for 48 years and she much of that time trying to keep him from getting too big for his britches, though he remained too big for his britches anyway. Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Janet Kropp, her son, Thomas Udell, her stepsons David Weil and Tim Weil, her grandchildren Emily Kropp, Madeleine Udell, Shenzi Udell, Kauai Udell, Derek Weil, Holly Weil, Page Weil, and Louis Weil, and her great-grandchildren Larry Lee-Udell, Lily Weil, Felix Weil, and a soon-to-be grandchild who shall remain nameless for now. She is also survived by her son-in-law, Robert Kropp, her daughters-in-law, Ogie Udell, Annette Weil, and Nancy Weil, as well as her beloved ex-daughter-in-law, Melanie Horn. And we should not leave out her caretakers Vicki Taylor, Precy Cruz, and Connie Ramirez. Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 18 to May 19, 2019