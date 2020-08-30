February 11, 1921 - August 22, 2020 Dorothy Agnes Olsen, known to all as "Dickie," passed away peacefully at the age of 99 enveloped in love. Dickie is survived by sons Chris, Paul (Judy), Ken (Mary), Steve, and daughters Pat (Mike) Smith and Jodi (Tom) Kelly. She was preceded in death by son Mike (Pam) and the love of her life, Kenneth Oscar Olsen, with whom she celebrated 75 years of marriage before his passing in 2018.Dickie was born in the family's Los Angeles home, the youngest of eight children of Linda and Charles Von der Ahe. Mom often spoke of a charmed childhood, revealed in stories she told such as brother Walt returning from a date and waking her with an ice cream cone. With a solid foundation of love, it's not difficult to understand how mom grew a XXXL heart to accommodate every person she ever met. Not once did we see our mom judge another; not once did she turn someone away; not once did a moment of disappointment or anger cause her to lose her focus. When you consider she raised seven rambunctious kids and welcomed 18 grandchildren and 33 great grandchildren into her life, Mom's legacy of love and acceptance is aspirational. Those of you who were privileged to know Dickie know this to be true: Mom was a woman who lived her faith. Every day. She was a selfless, deeply compassionate being with a reserve of empathy and patience that rivaled the saints. And she was ever the lady. Add to the "never" list the fact that not once did we hear her utter a cuss word. And she lived with a Norwegian! Besides her loving family, Dickie was influenced by 12 years of school at St. Mary's Academy and a brief stint at Flintridge Sacred Heart. She majored in music at USC but chose to leave and marry Ken a year before graduating. While Mom may have left formal education, she was a lifelong learner. As her married life unfolded, in addition to raising the family, mom learned how to minister to unwed women at St. Anne's Maternity Hospital, how to navigate the legal system when she advocated for and worked directly with homeless teens on the streets of downtown LA, and how to use her love of reading to chip away at inequalities in education. Mom's contact with those less fortunate forever propped open her mind and heart, and as a result, she learned never to stand in judgement of anyone. At 97, she returned to the piano she loved and took weekly lessons until the end from a new friend, Rachel Applebaum. Dickie's many contributions to the community did not go completely unnoticed even though she shunned the spotlight. Mom was awarded Woman of the Year from the Larchmont Association, elected team captain at the Wilshire Country Club, and granted the title of Dame in both the Malta and St. Gregory organizations, a title that garnered the nickname Dickie-Dickie-Dame-Dame from one of her n'er do well kids, the same one who introduced her to what became a frequent retort – codswallop! The aggregate antics from the cabal of seven prompted Cathedral Chapel School to single mom out for her endurance, perseverance and patience. While the only paycheck Dickie ever received was as an extra in a Lana Turner movie, make no mistake, Mom worked tirelessly to make life better for us all. On August 22, the same date that Dorothy Agnes Olsen first became a mom to son Mike 77 years ago, the world lost a model of how to live a life worthy of the Lord. Having known Dickie/Dickles/Mom/Grammers/Grandma/RenRen, we have no excuse except to go forth in her memory to help make our world a better place.The family extends a special note of gratitude to Elena Ionica, Adam Guerra and Erasto Luis who went above and beyond in their expert, compassionate and loving care of mom. And to David Cannom, MD, whose medical expertise is exceeded only by his generosity. You all will forever be in our hearts. A Celebration of Life has been held. If someone would like to honor Dickie's memory with a donation, Mom had a special place in her heart for Dolores Mission.



