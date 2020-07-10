December 29, 1926 - July 4, 2020 A Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary for 74 years, Sr. Dorothy (Anthony) Bartels died peacefully on July 4, 2020 at the age of 93, at Regina Residence in Orange, California. Sr. Dorothy was one of three daughters born to Elmer and Elinor Bartels in Sioux City, Iowa. As a young child, Sr. Dorothy moved with her family to Whittier, California, where she attended local schools. However, Sr. Dorothy remained a proud native of her Iowan roots.Sr. Dorothy ministered as a beloved educator, a respected administrator, and a pastoral minister in Bronx, NY and in Sherman Oaks, North Hollywood, San Jose, and Palos Verdes, California. Sr. Dorothy spent several years in Mexico and Honduras caring for orphaned children at Nuestros Pequeños Hermanos. In her later years, she participated in social outreach projects and taught English and citizenship to recent immigrants. Wherever Sr. Dorothy ministered, she demonstrated a passion for justice for vulnerable and marginalized persons. Sr. Dorothy is predeceased by her parents, and her sisters, Elinor and Jean. She is survived by her nephews and nieces, her RSHM Sisters and many friends.Burial services will be private. A memorial liturgy for Sr. Dorothy will be held at a later date when her loved ones will be able to gather. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary, 441 N. Garfield Avenue, Montebello, CA 90640.