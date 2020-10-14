September 4, 1924 - September 17, 2020 Dorothy Haruko Tsuboi peacefully passed away at her home on September 17th, 2020 at the age of 96. Dot was born on September 4, 1924 in the neighborhood of Boyle Heights located in Los Angeles, CA. She was a Nisei and the second oldest child to be born to Keijiro and Michiko Nagahiro. She was preceded in death by her two brothers, younger sister and loving husband Ted Tsuboi of 92 years. She is survived by her daughter Carol, son in law Robert, her 2 grandchildren, Darren and Kevin & her great grandchildren Kali, Hailey & her furry friend Mochi. Dorothy will always be remembered for her love of cooking, her positive outlook on life, and her generosity to others. Her family and friends will cherish their memories of her forever. The family wishes to express their deep gratitude for all the kind expressions of sympathy. A private graveside service at Rose Hills Memorial Park, CA was held on October 1st, 2020. www.FukuiMortuary.com
