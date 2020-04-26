Home

Dorothy UMEKUBO-TANIZAWA

Dorothy UMEKUBO-TANIZAWA Obituary
Dorothy Umekubo-Tanizawa, born and resident of Los Angeles, passed away on April 4, 2020.Beloved mother of Glenn Tanizawa and Donna (Bill) Takakuwa; Grandmother of Courtney Takakuwa; twin sister of Irene Nakano; sister-in-law of Joanne (Ron) Nakamura and Mitzie Tanizawa; Cherished Dog, Curry Tanizawa; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Private memorial gathering will be held at a later date due to Covid-19. www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 26, 2020
