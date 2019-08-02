|
August 6, 1933 - July 26, 2019 Dorothy Yu Hwang, pianist, music educator, wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away on July 26, 2019 in Altadena, CA. She was born on August 6, 1933 on the island of Gulangyu, off the coast of Xiamen, in the province of Fujian, China. Her parents, Chen Jung "C.J." and Chiauti Yu Huang, lived in Manila, Philippines, where Dorothy's great-grandfather, Yutivo, had founded a prosperous hardware business. Chiauti had returned to Fujian to visit relatives when she gave birth to Dorothy. The second of four children, her family includes older brother Robert, and younger siblings Bessie and Marshall. Dorothy's childhood was defined by artistry, faith, and war. She began studying piano at an early age, and her teachers included the legendary Herbert Zipper. The Japanese Army invaded the Philippines in 1941, when Dorothy was 8 years old. Occupation troops commandeered their Yutivo family compound, and her family was forced to move into a house reputed to be haunted. Dorothy came from a long line of Chinese Christians. Family lore holds that her grandmother's prayers counteracted the curse which had plagued that haunted house. Dorothy arrived in America in January 1953 to attend the University of Southern California. A few weeks later, she met Henry Yuan Hwang, a graduate student in international relations, who supported himself by starting a laundromat. Dorothy and Henry were married on June 11, 1955. She earned her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Music at USC, graduating with honors, while working at the laundry, sewing and doing alterations. Their first child, David Henry, was born in 1957. In 1958, after having been refused by a broker who would not sell property in Monterey Park to Chinese, Henry and Dorothy purchased a home in El Monte. Dorothy continued her growth as an artist, winning the prestigious UCLA Young Artists Award. In 1961, she gave birth to their first daughter, Margery Anne "Mimi," followed by daughter Grace Elizabeth. After being barred from purchasing property in San Marino due to their race, they moved in 1962 to San Gabriel. Dorothy began teaching piano privately, joined the faculty of the USC Preparatory Division, and continued her studies with renowned pianist Jakob Gimpel. Critics praised her "fine insight and feeling for poetry, good bravura, and imposing technique." In 1965, she became a Founding Member of First Evangelical Church, and saw it grow to include five sister churches throughout Southern California today. In 1974, Henry founded Far East National Bank, the first federally-chartered Asian American bank in the continental United States. They moved to Pasadena in 1983. She became a Master Teacher at the Colburn School of the Performing Arts, and joined the faculty of Azusa Pacific University, where she served as Professor of Piano until her retirement. In 1998, Henry and Dorothy moved to San Marino. They celebrated 50 years of marriage in 2005. Henry passed away later that year. Dorothy remained devoted to her family and her faith. She was beloved by her grandchildren, for whom "Ama" served as a constant source of support and love: Emma Hwang Garth (born 1995), Noah David Hwang (born 1996), Celia Hwang Garth (born 1998) and Eva Veanne Hwang (born 2000). In 2019, she moved to MonteCedro, in Altadena. Dorothy Yu Huang passed peacefully and comfortably without pain, after having been surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and daughter-in-law Kathryn Layng Hwang. She is survived by her siblings, children, grandchildren, as well as innumerable extended family members. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Forest Lawn Glendale, 1712 S. Glendale Ave., with a closed casket from 5:00-6:00 pm, and an open casket from 6-8 pm. Services will be performed on Monday, August 5 at 2:30 pm at the Church of the Recessional, Forest Lawn Glendale, followed by a burial for family only. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Evangelical Church Glendale (https://www.fecg.org/) or the Pasadena Conservatory of Music (https://pasadenaconservatory.org/).
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Aug. 2, 2019