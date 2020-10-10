Doug Stott, 87, of Rancho Palos Verdes, died Sept. 30 due to complications from a brain tumor. Plans for a memorial service are pending. Roy Douglas Stott was born July 20, 1933, in Torrance Hospital, to Roy and Oleta S. (née Smith) Stott. Doug grew up in Redondo Beach and married Mary Ann Stone in 1954. They had two sons, Mark and Jon. Doug attended UCLA and worked in the wire and cable industry for decades before founding Gardena-based RDS Wire and Cable in 1985. Doug was known for his sense of humor, his strong work ethic, and his generosity toward others. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He is survived by his two sons, Mark, of Oceanside, and Jon, of Torrance, four grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann, in 2018.



