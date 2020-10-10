October 30, 1958 - October 2, 2020 Douglas Foster Garn embarked on his next adventure Friday Oct 2, 2020. Doug battled a serious and rare skeletal disease (DISH) through much of his adult life, but it was melanoma which proved too much for this fighter to overcome. Anyone who met Doug couldn't help getting sucked in by the warmth of his big smile, his bigger than life personality, and his passion to live life to the fullest. Doug embraced those around him and always challenged them to be their best, never letting on he was fighting his own battles. In helping build the billion-dollar software company, Quest Software, Doug's leadership style connected with people in such a special way that they chose to follow his lead in business and in life. Doug was a proud graduate of USC where he served on the Board of Councilors for the Thornton School of Music. Doug also served on the board of the Orange County School of the Arts, along with boards of several other businesses. Among his many accomplishments, the one which brought him his greatest reward was his family; his wife and partner Julie who was his rock as they explored life together, and his two children Taryn and Skyler. There were not many things that resulted in a bigger smile for Doug than holding Taryn and Parker's little boys or hobbling around a mosh pit enjoying listening to his son's band. Or maybe standing on stage "singing" Rappers Delight with Tijuana Dogs feat. Skyler on drums at "Club." Doug will be incredibly missed here on on earth by his family and his many many friends who will feel the loss of this gentle giant. We are comforted in knowing that Doug is now Home with the Lord and out of all pain. Unfortunately due to COVID-19, the service will be private.



