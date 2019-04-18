Resources More Obituaries for Douglas Jeffe Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Douglas I. Jeffe

Obituary Condolences Flowers January 17, 1943 - April 10, 2019 Douglas I. Jeffe died tragically on April 10 while vacationing with his wife, Sherry Bebitch Jeffe, in the Galapagos Islands. Although Doug was an adept swimmer, his death was caused by a very strong ocean current that pulled him into treacherous water conditions. Doug was a significant participant in public affairs for over 50 years – as a political professional and as a community volunteer. Doug was not a nine-to-fiver. He loved his work and happily overlapped it with his and Sherry's personal lives. Many people with whom he worked became lifelong friends. He took his work objectives very seriously, but he also approached each assignment with humor. He would invariably inject a satirical line or a funny story into business meetings – in part because he believed a carefully timed story could contribute to the success of the meetings and also because it was simply within his nature to elicit smiles and laughs. He took satisfaction in the knowledge that what he did and how he did it would have a positive effect on the community. Doug was the president of Issues Management Network, a firm he founded in 1995. His firm specialized in message engineering, crisis management, polling, lobbying, and the running of ballot measure campaigns. Prior to establishing IMN, Doug led the public affairs practice for the Los Angeles office of Braun Ketchum Public Relations. He also held staff positions in the California State Assembly and with the Democratic State Central Committee. For over 20 years, Doug was a protégé and confidant of legendary California Assembly Speaker and State Treasurer Jesse M. Unruh. In recent years, Doug and Sherry frequently co-wrote articles for Fox & Hounds Daily, a blog that focuses on the confluence of politics and business in California. Additionally, Doug was the president of the Board of Directors of L.A. Theatre Works, the nation's leading producer of audio theatre. He also served on the board of the Venice Family Clinic whose mission is to provide quality primary health care to people in need. Further, Doug lectured on political communications at U.S.C., U.C.L.A. (from which he graduated), and the Claremont Colleges. Doug was born to Mary and Harry Jeffe in Los Angeles on January 17, 1943. Doug and Sherry celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last year. Together they traveled the world, making numerous trips to countries within six of the seven continents. Doug will be missed by Sherry, their six-year old rescue dog, a Pit Bull named Kennedy, and countless friends. Burial services will be private. Friends who wish to honor Doug are invited to contribute in his memory to the Venice Family Clinic at www.venicefamilyclinic.org/jeffe or by check to Venice Family Clinic, 604 Rose Ave., Venice, CA 90291. Donations may also be made to L.A. Theatre Works at www.latw.org or by check to L.A. Theatre Works, 681 Venice Blvd., Venice, CA 90291. Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 18, 2019