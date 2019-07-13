August 10, 1953 - June 21, 2019 The magnanimous Douglas Schiffer, loving Husband, Father & Friend passed away on June 21, 2019. He was born and raised in Los Angeles, the only child of Robert and Florence Schiffer. After earning his undergraduate degree from the University of California, Santa Barbara he went on to earn his J.D. from Cal Western University. Following graduation he moved back to Los Angeles and eventually built a thriving Law and Mediation Practice and started a family.One of Doug's greatest qualities was his focus on the present. He enjoyed every minute of life, whether it be skiing steep slopes around the world, coaching baseball teams, playing tennis with his sons and friends, or sailing his beloved boat. In the harshest storms and the brightest days, Doug always had a smile on his face and could not wait for his next adventure. With his quick wit and ridiculous sense of humor, Doug was always there to appreciate the beauty, fun and good of the world around you, especially when times were difficult.However, above all else, Doug was a committed family man. He was a loving husband, a wonderful father and an inspiring role model. No matter what, his family always came first.He is survived by his wife, Julie & sons Cody and Cameron.He will be forever missed but we carry him in our hearts, acts and words forever.In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Special Olympics in his name.Happy Sailing, Doug. Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 13 to July 14, 2019