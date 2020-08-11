September 27, 1940 - August 1, 2020 Well, he's gone and done it: Our precious Doug, who passed peacefully while asleep, his littlest doggie in his lap, has transported himself out of here. As anyone who knew him could attest, Doug was equal parts serious and silly, for many years debating or dancing til dawn, often simultaneously. Doug's justice genes called him to study and work in Stockholm ('60's); live in Bolivia while researching it's revolution for his dissertation ('70's); join a workers' brigade supporting Nicaragua's Sandinista government ('80's); travel to study in Cuba multiple times; and inspire decades of students with his fervent beliefs in social and economic justice. His silliness led to Doug telling the same jokes and stories hundreds of times to groaning friends; laughing at Laurel and Hardy with tears streaming down his cheeks; demonstrating in front of Paramount when the Studio cancelled Star Trek after one season; belting out R&B as lead singer in a Palouse rock band; and marching as the Grand Marshmallow in Pasadena's Doo Dah Parade for nearly two decades. His passions were legion: all creatures, great and small; aquavit and Carlsberg; Cougar Gold cheese; San Gabriel and Andes mountains; Snake River and Lake Titicaca; Death and Cochabamba Valleys; Karl and Groucho Marx; Rita Hayworth and Josephine Baker; Bela, Boris and 1930's Universal classic horror films; Star Trek and 1950's scifi; Tommy's cheeseburgers; Barbara's cooking; blues and R&B (Mt. Rushmore under Doug's hand would have lionized Chuck Berry, Fats Domino and Little Richard); the French, Russian, Bolivian and Cuban revolutions; and pretty much all things Swedish and Norwegian, especially Hadsel Island far north of the Arctic Circle, home to his Viking ancestors. The list goes on and on. Doug's dislikes: cruelty, bigotry, many vegetables and lutefisk.Doug is survived by his partner of nearly 53 years, Barbara; former wife, Judy; daughters, Kristina and Monica; sons-in-law, Richard and Eric; grandchildren, Finn, Blix, Egan and Xene; 5 doggies, 1 fat cat and box turtles Lucy and Ricky; as well as many loving friends.If you notice the stars twinkling brighter, they are laughing at Doug's silly stories. There is only one thing more to be said: Beam him up, Scotty! Rest in Peace, Beloved.



