September 1, 1964 - November 21, 2019 At his home in Los Angeles, age 55 years. Beloved son of Edward and Florinda Randolph. Devoted brother of Angella Randolph-Onovughe (Reke) and Anthony Randolph. Husband of Laurie I. Nelson. Stepson of Yolanda Troutman. He leaves behind his loving daughter, Paige Nichole Randolph, and two grandchildren, Alina M. and Ali M. Claiborne. He also leaves nephews Justin and Jordan Onovughe, and step-nephew, Joshua Onovughe. From his first marriage, he leaves Grecthen Riddick-Johnson, and stepchildren Kiana "Niquee," Brandon, and Brenton Curtis, and Giovanna "Geezie" Johnson. He also leaves mother-in-law Nyia Riddick-Benjamin. From his second marriage, he leaves stepdaughter Katherine "Kat" Eason, and parents-in-law Lloyd and Antoinette Nelson. He also leaves aunts, Charlena Gagnier of Houston, TX, and Diane Neopollian, Carolyn Harvey, and great-aunt Joyce Medley-Heath, all of New Orleans, LA. He also leaves numerous cousins, in-laws, friends and loved ones to grieve his passing. Douglas retired from the Department of Homeland Security as a TSA Agent at LAX in 2017, after 14 years of service. Big Doug was always known as "The Gentle Giant." Those who met Doug knew him for his wicked sense of humor. Doug could always find humor in any situation, and have you rolling on the floor laughing. Doug also loved a good spirited debate. His unique brand of politics was always "oppositional." He had an eclectic love of music, spanning R&B to Classic Rock to Heavy Metal. His likes included Prince, Rush, Metallica, Kings X, and Incubus. Doug played bass and was learning guitar. He loved puzzles, games of strategy, and crosswords. He also loved cooking, and was known for his BBQ, salsa, and his extra spicy foods; he grew his own peppers to stretch the limits of hot. Doug loved Science Fiction and Science Fact, or anything that would spark his vast curiosity. Doug loved playing video games with his kids, and loved watching "Jeopardy!", and he always knew the answers. Doug was loved by all and will be dearly missed… Arrangements by Lighthouse Memorials & Receptions, McCormick Center, Inglewood, CA.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019