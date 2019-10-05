|
June 16, 1932 - September 27, 2019 "I would like to be remembered for the things I had a hand in creating: my children, my music, writings, drawings and paintings. Also other things I treasured and cared for: my garden and my friendships, my church, and those in the community whom I served." Douglas was educated at St. Alban's School in Wash., D.C., sang in the choir there and at the Washington Cathedral. He served in the U.S. Army in Korea from 1956-1958, earned a Bachelor's degree from Princeton University in 1954, one in Architecture from the University of Pennsylvania in 1957, and both degrees of Master of Architecture in Urban Design from Catholic University, Wash., D.C. in 1970, and Master of City and Regional Planning in 1971. Beginning in 1976, he and his three boys sang in the men and boy's choir at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Long Beach, CA. He was greatly involved in development of the energy conservation code for the State of California, and as a member of the Planning Commission in Torrance, CA was crucial in creation of the Madrona Marsh Nature Center and preserve. He was a master watercolor artist in his later years, wrote liturgical music and enjoyed traveling to paint and visit family and friends all over the U.S. He is survived by his sons Richard, Brent and David Stenhouse, daughters Laura Stenhouse Brazan and Paula Dietterich, sisters Edith Bingham and Emily Richardson, grandchildren Taylor and Audrey Stenhouse, David and John Loats, Sarah Sangster, Katie Blankenship, and great grandchildren Parker Ponder and Journey Loats. For service info contact St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Long Beach, CA.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019