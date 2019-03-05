June 6, 1957 - February 22, 2019 Beloved son, brother, uncle, friend, and colleague, Doug delighted all who knew him with his boundless curiosity and fun-loving spirit. Doug was an intrepid traveler, polyglot and consummate cook. An inveterate Francophile, he lived and worked for extended periods in Paris, most recently for Publicis as a creative director on the l'Oreal account. A lifelong student, he was particularly proud of his essays on the French Revolution, for which he received high marks at the French Institute in New York City. His professional career in advertising was punctuated by forays into dance, theater, and the arts. Doug was an accomplished host who loved nothing better than treating his family and friends to a home-cooked gourmet meal replete with sinfully rich desserts. The son of Rod Toews and Betty Dickman, Doug grew up in Long Beach, CA, and moved in 1984 to New York City, where he spent most of his adult life. Doug is survived by his father and stepmother, Rod and Dot Toews; brothers Tim and Brian; sisters-in-law Charlene and Brenda; nieces Kate and Catrina; nephews John, Chris, and Curtis; former partner Vittorio and a host of lifelong friends. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 5 to Mar. 10, 2019