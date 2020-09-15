1/1
Drew R. Antablin
February 4, 1952 - September 6, 2020 Drew R. Antablin, 68 years of age, passed away from complications of multiple myeloma. Drew was born in Los Angeles, California to Vaughn and Peggy Antablin. He attended Inglewood High School, graduating in 1969; and received his B.A. degree from U.C. Santa Barbara. He graduated number 3 in his class at Loyola Law School in 1977. Although he received an offer from O'Melveny & Myers, Drew decided to join a small upstart law firm, Cheong & Denove, that represented individuals. He quickly became a partner. In 2002 he formed his own law firm, Antablin & Bruce, where, true to his nature, he practiced until a week before his death.Drew was a soft spoken but fierce advocate for his clients. His hard work and dedication to the law inspired his son Phillip Antablin to go to U.C. Hastings Law School. Phillip is currently an attorney at the law firm of Epstein Becker & Green. Drew was a dedicated basketball player and a life long Lakers fan. Despite his busy practice, Drew always found time to vacation in Hawaii. Drew will eventually be laid to rest in Maui.He is survived by his son Phillip and Phillip's partner Nicole Krinsky. Drew will always be remembered by his family, law partners, clients, and even his adversaries; and the lessons he taught so many will live on through each of them. One could not wish for a truer friend.In lieu of flowers, his family requests donations be made in his name to Cedars Sinai.

Published in Los Angeles Times on Sep. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

