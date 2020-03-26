|
On March 19, 2020, Duane H. Dillman, loving husband and father of two children, died peacefully at home at the age of 84. Duane was born on February 14, 1936, in North Robinson, Ohio, to Robert and Mildred (Baker) Dillman. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from Otterbein College, in Westerville, Ohio, where he met Arline (Speelman) Dillman, whom he married on August 23, 1959. Duane later received a Ph.D. in Education from The Ohio State University and a M.A. in Psychology from Goddard College. Duane worked as a high school science teacher in Strongsville, Ohio; as a professor of education at Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; as a Professor of Family and Community Medicine and Director of Continuing Education at Drew Postgraduate Medical School in Los Angeles; and, most recently, as a therapist in private practice. For over 40 years, Duane was active in First Unitarian Church of Los Angeles, having served as Board president and in other leadership positions. He was passionate about issues of racial and social justice, and involved in numerous professional and non-profit groups and associations, including the California Association of Marriage and Family Therapists, as well as its Los Angeles Chapter; the National Science Teachers Association; the Sanville Institute; and the American Society for Training and Development. Duane loved his family, traveling with Arline, singing, jazz, movies, the Ohio State Buckeyes, and eating out with friends and family. Duane was preceded in death by his father, Robert; his mother, Mildred; and his brother, James "Bill" Seaton. He is survived by his wife, Arline; his two children, Jeffrey and Lisa; his brother, Charles; his sister, Mary Lou (Seaton) Long; his daughter-in-law, Frances Hasso; and his grandchildren, Jamal and Naseem. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Unitarian Church of Los Angeles, 2936 W. 8th St., Los Angeles, CA 90005 (https://uula.givingfuel.com/duane).
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020