December 13, 1930 - July 28, 2020 Duncan Owen Nickle, 89, passed away July 28 in Huntington Beach, California. A lifelong Californian, Duncan led an adventurous life and loved the outdoors. Born in Los Angeles in 1930, Duncan grew up during the Great Depression and World War II. As a young adult, after manning a remote lookout station for the US Forest Service, Duncan volunteered for the military during the Korean War. Duncan served proudly in combat with the 27th Infantry 3rd Platoon B Company-the "Wolfhounds," one of the first desegregated units. He is the recipient of the Combat Infantry Badge with four Bronze Service Stars, the Korean Service Medal, Overseas Service Bar, United Nations Service Medal, and National Defense Service Medal. His military service continued in the Air Force where, stationed in Britain, he met his beloved wife Irene.Duncan settled and raised his family in Laguna Beach, working for the US Postal Service and enjoying fishing and skin diving in local coves. He was a longtime member of the Laguna Beach Presbyterian Church, where he served as an Elder. Duncan was certified a Master Gardener and worked with a number of local nurseries, making fruit trees and flowers bloom everywhere he went. His later life travels with his wife took them to Austin, Texas and finally to settle in Huntington Beach, where he attended the First Christian Church.His wife Irene, daughters Bonny and Melissa, and his granddaughter Roxy will miss him.



