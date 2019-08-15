Home

Dwight Leland Case

June 29, 1929 - August 9, 2019 Dwight Case passed away at home in Los Angeles, CA, surrounded by family and friends on the evening of August 9, 2019 at the age of 90. Dwight is survived by his wife of 59 years, Virginia, his daughter Jaye, his sons Cole, Scott, Craig and Bret and their families. A memorial service is currently being planned for September and details will be announced soon. For more information contact Cole Case at [email protected] and Jaye Case at [email protected]
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Aug. 15, 2019
