The son of Selma and Berney, brother of Berney and Herbert, passed away on March 15th in New York City at the age of 96. He was born in Baltimore City, Maryland. Walter was predeceased by his loving wife Anne. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp during WWII. He was a member of the Honor Guard that accompanied President Franklin Delano Roosevelt's body during his farewell parade in Washington, D.C. He is survived by his son Jeffrey and daughter Gene, 4 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 31, 2019
