Earl Broidy, 89, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 26, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Congregation Albert, 3800 Louisiana Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110, followed by a burial at Fairview Memorial Park. For full obituary and more details please visit our online guestbook for Earl at www.FrenchFunerals.com. FRENCH – Lomas 10500 Lomas Blvd. NE (505) 275-3500 www.frenchfunerals.com
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 29, 2019