February 1, 1922 - February 25, 2019
Earl Foster, a beloved father, exemplary Encino Dentist, longtime golfer, and a wonderful friend and neighbor passed away peacefully after a full and wonderful life of 97 years. Preceded in death by his lovely wife Margy, Earl was an Air Force Staff Sergeant in WWII and operated a successful and well respected dental practice for over 40 years, as well as being a highly awarded amateur golfer and USC alumnus (Go Trojans!). Earl will be missed by many but he is now in a most wonderful place of eternal peace and love.
A memorial will be held at Oakwood Memorial Park, 1 PM, April 27th, 2019.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019