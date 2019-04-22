Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Oakwood Memorial Park
22601 Lassen St.
Chatsworth, CA
Earl M. Foster D.D.S.


Earl M. Foster D.D.S. Obituary
February 1, 1922 - February 25, 2019
Earl Foster, a beloved father, exemplary Encino Dentist, longtime golfer, and a wonderful friend and neighbor passed away peacefully after a full and wonderful life of 97 years. Preceded in death by his lovely wife Margy, Earl was an Air Force Staff Sergeant in WWII and operated a successful and well respected dental practice for over 40 years, as well as being a highly awarded amateur golfer and USC alumnus (Go Trojans!). Earl will be missed by many but he is now in a most wonderful place of eternal peace and love.
A memorial will be held at Oakwood Memorial Park, 1 PM, April 27th, 2019.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019
