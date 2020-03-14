|
December 6, 1935 - March 9, 2020 Earl Sternfeld passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 84. Born in Chicago, Illinois, Earl moved to Los Angeles with his family when he was two years old and spent the rest of his life in the Los Angeles area. He was raised in City Terrace until the age of 16 when his family moved to West Hollywood, where he attended Fairfax High School. There, he met the love of his life, Janet Levenson, became a member of the "Cardinals" club, and spent the rest of his time playing football with some of the greatest young men one could imagine. Earl would remain close to his Fairfax friends for his entire life.Following his Army service, Earl had a successful thirty-year career with a Los Angeles based clothing company, Kennington Ltd, where he rose to become Vice President of Sales. He traveled the world representing the company, and in the meantime, as was his way, forged close relationships with his coworkers that would last a lifetime. In 1996 Earl launched a second career, joining efforts with his son Todd to incubate a new company. Together Earl and Todd grew the Superior Concrete concern from a burgeoning business to an extremely successful enterprise.Away from work, Earl loved a good Western, all animals (especially dogs,) golf, a nice bowl of angel hair pasta with tomatoes and all things USC. He was a world class Gin Rummy player and would never say no to a friendly wager.Most of all, Earl cared deeply for his family and friends, spending as much time as possible with his beloved children and grandchildren and forever crediting his wife and partner, Janet, for his happiness and good fortune.Earl is predeceased by his parents Sam and Bernice, brother Alan and nephew Mitchell Sternfeld. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Janet, his son Rick and his wife Juli, his son Todd, his wife Effy and their daughters Sedef and Yagmur, his daughter Stacie, son-in-law David and his grandchildren Samantha, Sean, Sydney, Nicole and Emma, his nephews Steven and Dean, their wives Carrie and Frankie, his niece Sherri, her husband Mark, his niece Joanne and a loving extended family which included many close friends and relatives alike.We will dearly miss his presence in our lives but the memory of his gentle, kind spirit and the strength of his love and character, will never leave us.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 14, 2020