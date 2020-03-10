Home

Hillside Memorial Park & Mortuary
6001 Centinela Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
(310) 641-0707
Service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
12:00 PM
Hillside Memorial Park & Mortuary
6001 Centinela Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Earl Raymond Pomerantz


1945 - 2020
Earl Raymond Pomerantz Obituary
February 4, 1945 - March 7, 2020 Earl was an Emmy award winning writer. He wrote scripts for THE MARY TYLER MOORE SHOW, THE BOB NEWHART SHOW, RHODA, THE TONY RANDALL SHOW, PHYLLIS, TAXI, CHEERS, THE COSBY SHOW (which he also ran for a time), and created MAJOR DAD and BEST OF THE WEST. He was also a creative consultant on both Garry Shandling shows, LATELINE, and ACCORDING TO JIM. His credits alone tell you he was a terrific comedy writer. Earl's humor came from celebrating humanity and pointing out the silly absurd things we all do and can relate to.Earl was Canadian by birth and a naturalized U.S. citizen. Survivors include his brother Hart Pomerantz in Toronto, his wife Myra Pomerantz, as well as his daughters Anna Pomerantz and Rachel Braude, son-in-laws and three grandchildren. Services will take place at Hillside Memorial Park, 6001 Centinela Ave. LA 90045, on Thurs. March 12 at 12:00pm.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 10 to Mar. 15, 2020
