December 9, 1979 - June 4, 2020 Ebony Ashley Christian Locklear passed away June 4, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born Ebony Ashley Christian to Michael Anthony Christian and Valerie Ann Renfurm on December 9, 1979 in Panama City, Panama. Santanas Locklear married Ebony on November 11, 1999 in Wichita Falls, Texas and they started their family together in 2000. Their children are Deion, Saniya, and Santanas. Ebony started her career in the Air Force and retired as Staff Sergeant at the Air Force Personnel Center. She loved writing poetry, listening to music, graphic design, and watching her Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Cowboys. She was a true sports fanatic and an amazing mother who loved her children dearly. She is survived by her Husband: Santanas Locklear Sr; Children: Deion Ajani Locklear, Saniya Ashley Locklear, and Santanas Keith Locklear Jr; Father: Michael Anthony (Carmon) Christian Sr; Mother: Valerie Ann Renfurm; Grandmothers: Ann Thomas, Sarah Harden; Older Sister: Francesca Angelica Christian; Brother: Michael Anthony (Andrea) Christian; and Sister: Bianca Christian; Father In-law: Kenneth (Shirley) Locklear; Mother-In-Law: Phyllis (Frank) Felton; Brother-In-Laws: Kenneth Locklear Jr, Tavarus (Shanna) Locklear, Cedrick McGriff; and Sister-In-Laws: Tara (Larry) Green, Keisha (Mack) McMillon, Santoria Felton, Tanzania (Ralph) Hill; and a host of Uncles, Aunties, Cousins, Family, and Friends. Ebony we love you and we will miss you - The Locklear and Christian Families.



