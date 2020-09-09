July 19, 1925 - August 28, 2020 Eda Kathleen (Gioia) Dazé passed away peacefully of natural causes at her home in Glendale, CA. She was the beloved wife of David J. Dazé; a dedicated mother to her ten children; the adoring grandmother to 30 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild; a fun-loving sister; an inspirational aunt; and a wonderful friend. A fourth generation Angelino, Eda was born at St. Vincent's Hospital in Los Angeles to Frank and Nell (Fitzgerald) Gioia. She grew up on Green Avenue next door to her Fitzgerald cousins, her best friends. She graduated from Bishop Conaty High School in 1943, and in 1945, met the love of her life, Dave, who had just returned from the European campaign. They married in 1947 and later moved to Studio City, where they raised their ten children with love, strength, faith, and compassion. Eda was always seen with a baby on her shoulder and a station wagon full of kids. A natural teacher, she shared her insights and experience with everyone. She loved food, whipped up gourmet dinners for the masses, baked cakes daily, and made room at the table for anyone. While she never minced words, she always noticed what people wanted and made sure everyone was happy. A devout Catholic, Eda was incredibly spiritual and valued the little things. Her enormous family was her pride and joy and she was eager to be a part of everyone's life until her last days. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She is preceded in death by her husband, David; her daughters, Kathleen (Michael Sigman) and Theresa (Mark Baratta); and her siblings, Mary, Frances June, and Joseph. She is survived by her eight children, Timothy (Stacy); Anne Marie (Gary Floyd); Dennis (Marilyn); Rock (Gina); Patricia (Jeffry Niedermeyer); Francine (Stephen Tassone); Paul (Nicole), and her angel, Jeanne; by her sister Anne (Coniglio) and sister-in-law Kay (Dazé) Fitzpatrick. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Eda Dazé can be made to Activities Recreation and Care (ARC), 6456 Whitsett Ave, N. Hollywood, 91606, www.arcandadults.org
.