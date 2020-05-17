April 7, 1932 - May 11, 2020 Eddie Glass, builder, real estate developer and longtime resident of Mar Vista, passed away on May 11, 2020 the age of 88 after a brief illness. Eddie was born on April 7, 1932, in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles. In 1943 his family moved west to the Carthay neighborhood. Eddie attended Fairfax High School where he was a promising basketball player. He had a stint in the coast guard in 1953-54 and married Shirley Steinberg in August of 1954. He went into the construction business and built well over 200 projects in the Los Angeles area over six decades, including commercial buildings, apartments, condominiums, and custom single family homes and additions. One notable project was the Japanese Tea House at the Brand Library in Glendale. Eddie was very athletic and in addition to basketball was an avid tennis and paddle tennis player and never stopped trying to perfect his golf swing. He was multi-talented, playing piano, working in stained glass and ceramics and writing poetry. Eddie was a loving husband, father, grandfather and uncle. He is survived by his wife Shirley of 66 years, his daughters Melanie Koopman-Glass (Kay Koopman-Glass), Stefani Glass-Ames (Mike Ames) and Ginny Glass (John English) and four grandchildren. Private internment was held at Hillside Memorial Park. Donations in his memory may be made to Vista Del Mar https://www.vistadelmar.org
Published in Los Angeles Times on May 17, 2020.