October 18, 1932 - June 2, 2019 Dr. Edgar Leduc Surprenant of Rolling Hills, California, beloved husband, father, brother and uncle, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 2, 2019. Edgar was born in New Bedford, Massachusetts, the youngest child of the late Aurore Leduc and Joseph Dominic Surprenant. He graduated from Boston College in 1955, and from Georgetown University School of Medicine in 1959. While a medical student, Edgar met the love of his life, Mary Ann Kalis, who became his cherished wife of 56 years. Together, they moved first to San Francisco, California, for Edgar's internship at a UCSF Medical Center affiliate hospital, then to Buffalo, New York, where Edgar served for two years in the U.S. Public Health Service, stationed at the University of Buffalo. Edgar's residency and fellowship in radiology at UCLA Medical Center brought Edgar and Mary Ann to Los Angeles, California, in 1962, where they settled and raised their two daughters. Edgar enjoyed a long and distinguished career in diagnostic radiology and nuclear medicine in the South Bay area. For over 25 years, he was in private practice in Long Beach, California, affiliated variously with St. Mary Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, and Pacific Hospital. More recently, as faculty member at Drew/UCLA Medical Center, Edgar discovered teaching to be one of his most fulfilling professional endeavors. Edgar will be remembered for his kindness, integrity, gentle humor and contagious smile. A warm and loving man, he inspired all who knew him to be their best selves. He was deeply devoted to his family and lifelong friends, and he was never happier than when in the company of his brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. Edgar is survived by his adoring daughters, Kirsten and Katherine, and his many loving nieces and nephews. His wife, Mary Ann, his sisters, Rolande Talbot, Claire Jodoin, and Vivianne Surprenant, and his brothers, Laurier Surprenant, Conrad Surprenant and Domina Surprenant, predeceased him. Visitation will be Friday, June 14, 2019, from 6:00-8:00 p.m., at Green Hills Mortuary, Rancho Palos Verdes, California. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, 12:00 noon, at St. John Fisher Catholic Church, Rancho Palos Verdes, with interment immediately following at Green Hills Memorial Park, Rancho Palos Verdes. Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 8 to June 9, 2019