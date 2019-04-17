|
Edith "Kaz" Shimane, 88, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2019. Kaz was predeceased by her parents Iwazo and Ayako Shimane, sister Alyce Ishimoto, brothers Sam Shimane and Bert Shimane, and brothers-in-law Hideo Ishimoto, Tosh Ishibashi and Mas Tawa. She is survived by her loving family: sisters Nellie Ishibashi, Kiyo Tawa and Keiko Ono, brother-in-law Shiro Ono, sisters-in-law Helene Shimane and Chiye Shimane as well as many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. A private Memorial Celebration was held on April 8, 2019 at Green Hills Memorial Park, Rancho Palos Verdes. "Well done, good & faithful servant. enter into the joy of your lord." "Blessed are the pure in heart for they shall see God."
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 17 to Apr. 21, 2019