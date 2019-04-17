Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edith SHIMANE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith Kazuko SHIMANE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edith Kazuko SHIMANE Obituary
Edith "Kaz" Shimane, 88, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2019. Kaz was predeceased by her parents Iwazo and Ayako Shimane, sister Alyce Ishimoto, brothers Sam Shimane and Bert Shimane, and brothers-in-law Hideo Ishimoto, Tosh Ishibashi and Mas Tawa. She is survived by her loving family: sisters Nellie Ishibashi, Kiyo Tawa and Keiko Ono, brother-in-law Shiro Ono, sisters-in-law Helene Shimane and Chiye Shimane as well as many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. A private Memorial Celebration was held on April 8, 2019 at Green Hills Memorial Park, Rancho Palos Verdes. "Well done, good & faithful servant. enter into the joy of your lord." "Blessed are the pure in heart for they shall see God."
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 17 to Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.