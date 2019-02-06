Home

October 28, 1927 - January 26, 2019 Edith Kurtz, age 91, of Palm Desert, California, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, died on January 26, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. She was born on 10/28/27 in Buffalo, New York. She married Bernard Kurtz on 10/26/47 who predeceased her on 8/9/17. Edith is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Barry and Beverly Kurtz, her daughter and son-in-law Debbie and Joe Weidinger, her grandson, Brandon Kurtz and his wife, Dania, her granddaughter, Blair Kurtz, her grandson Andrew Weidinger and his wife, Tra, and their son, Liam, and daughter, Lana, and by her grandson, Kevin Weidinger and his wife Stacey.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 6 to Feb. 10, 2019
