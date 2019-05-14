October 8, 1923 - April 17, 2019 Edith passed away peacefully surrounded by her three children, Jason, Gary and Deena. Born to Russian Jewish immigrants in Bayonne, New Jersey, Edith moved her ailing brother to Tucson where she took a job in military intelligence during WWII. She there met her beloved husband Ben and they moved to LA in 1949. Always challenging herself, Edith worked as a model, newspaper columnist and was active in many charities. She was on the board of the , was the first woman on the Board of Trustees of the BH YMCA, served as president of the PTA and and was its Volunteer of the Year presented by Betty Ford. She found her true calling as a realtor in Beverly Hills, where she was recognized as one of Caldwell Banker's top ten salespeople nationally. Edith loved people and became life-long friends with many of her clients. Edith retired at age 86 to care for her husband of 70 years. Memories of their love and her courage, kindness and vitality will be treasured by her children, seven grandchildren, a sister and many friends. Published in the Los Angeles Times on May 14, 2019