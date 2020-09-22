November 12, 1955 - September 1, 2020 Ed, son of Ted and Rose Eng, formerly of Metuchen, NJ, passed at the age of 64. He was the brother of Elana Dietz, Ted (deceased) and Andy Eng, brother in law of Carl Dietz, Jr. He was a graduate of Metuchen HS and attended Hart School of Music, Univ. of Hartford. He had a career with TA, NW and Delta Airlines but his passion was music. He had roles in the East West Players, Minnesota Light Opera, among others and loved to sing at The Gardenia in LA and Birdland in NYC. His "Happy Places" were Disneyworld and Hawaii and had a knack for making friends wherever he went. His family will have fond memories of the musical get togethers at the holidays. Ed leaves behind many friends and family, especially his beloved nieces, Carey Willis, wife of Jeff and Lauren Dietz, wife of Dorick Scarpelli, grandniece, Alexandra Willis and grand nephews, Arlo and Teddy Scarpelli.



