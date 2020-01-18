|
|
FUDGE SATO, age 92, passed away in care of her family and friends January 1, 2020.Beloved mother of Glenn (Aishala) Sato and Candice Sato; Grandmother of Jennifer (David) Sato-Veloz, Kenneth (Katherine) Sato and Christopher J Sato; also survived by nieces, nephews and many relatives.Public Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, January 25, 11am at Mission Valley Free Methodist Church, 1201 S. San Gabriel Blvd, San Gabriel, CA www.fukuimortuary.com (213)626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020