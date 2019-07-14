May 29, 1919 - July 3, 2019 Edna Marie Ralston passed away on July 3, 2019 in her home in Santa Monica with her close friend, and extraordinary caregiver Myra Novo by her side. Edna was 100 years old, and was born in Butte, Montana on May 29, 1919. She grew up in Santa Monica, CA and graduated from Santa Monica High School in 1937. She spent the war years working for the Douglas Aircraft Company which had its worldwide headquarters based at Clover Field in Santa Monica. After the war she married Burgess Ralston and spent eight years in Europe where Burgess worked for the Marshall Plan in many European countries including Austria, Greece, and Germany. She and Burgess travelled extensively during this time visiting more than 80 countries. After Burgess passed away in 1961, Edna worked as a bookkeeper for her brother the late Robert Sievers at the Fisher Lumber Company in Santa Monica. After her time at Fisher Lumber she became active in many civic and philanthropic organizations including the English Speaking Union, the Brentwood Bel Air Club, Sister Servant of Mary Guild, and The Travelers Century Club. She served on the National Board of Directors of the Navy League of the United States, and received the Navy Meritorious Public Service Medal. She is survived by four nieces; Susan Harrington; Nancy Jorgensborg (Erik); Kathy DeMeco (Robert); Jane Sievers, and one nephew Robert Sievers (Danielle); one cousin Kenneth E. Horn (Beverly); and her sister in law Carol Sievers. She is also survived by eight grand nieces and nephews. A funeral mass will held for her on July 19, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Saint Monica's Catholic Church in Santa Monica located at 701 California Avenue. Internment will be later that day at Holy Cross Cemetery in Culver City. She has requested that any memorials in her name be made to the Sister Servant of Mary Convent, 2131 W. 27th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90018. She will be missed by all who knew her. Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 14 to July 16, 2019