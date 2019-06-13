Resources More Obituaries for Edna Erspamer Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Edna May Erspamer

Obituary
January 30, 1931 - June 10, 2019
Edna May Erspamer aka "Mountain Momma," embarked June 10 on her latest adventure. "I'm taking another trip," she said before departing. She had taken thousands of trips.She was born January 30, 1931 in McKeesport, PA to Harry and Edna Senor. The family lived above the bar & grill they owned and operated. They ran bootleg whiskey on the side. Edna got sent to a Catholic boarding school for a few years. Then the family relocated to Tyler, Texas and, in 1946, to Santa Monica. There Edna would attend Santa Monica High School. Her parents bought the Dawn Dee Motel on Harvard St. and Santa Monica Blvd. and went into business.Edna went on to receive a bachelor's degree from UCLA where she was a proud member of the Alpha Zi Delta sorority. In Westwood she met Franco Erspamer, a Lambda Chi in on the NROTC program. They married in '52 and went on to have six children. Franco's work with Mobil Oil Company took them to Seattle, Eugene, Fountain Valley and Rochester, NY. In '67 they would return to Santa Monica where they would buy a house on Franklin Hill and Franco would join his father-in-law in the motel business.Edna loved to cook for her family. They would gather weekly for family dinner for the better part of 50 years. Among her many dozens of home-cooked delicacies, Moroccan Chicken was favored by most.While Edna would do some work as a substitute teacher more of her time would be directed to artistic pursuits. She produced scores of oil paintings, stained glass works, and watercolors but became better known for a series of landscape serigraphs. Her artwork was intertwined with a deep love and appreciation for wilderness. Summers found the family on the road exploring the West and the National Parks. The Grand Canyon and Glacier. The Rockies, the Tetons, the Olympic Peninsula. Crater Lake, Mt. Rainier, Zion, and Yosemite. But no place would so captivate them as Sequoia and Kings Canyon. Edna and her kids would camp some 25 summers at the Grant Grove. She would climb Moro Rock every season up to her 87th year.After divorcing in 1976, Edna hit the hiking trail. She joined the Sierra Club and went on to climb thousands of mountains and peaks. She completed the Club's "Hundred Peaks List" (comprised of around 291 peaks) two times. She finished the Desert Peaks list (95 peaks) and the lion's share of the Sierra Peaks list (247 peaks). She would branch out from her Southern California base to reach 46 of the 50 U.S. state high points.As her joints began to wear she began to employ automated modes of travel. But her obsession with lists would continue. As a member of the Traveler's Century Club she would find her way to some 277 countries, territories and principalities on seven continents. She trekked in the Annapurna Sanctuary and in Patagonia. She hiked across Tanzania and made it to Everest Base Camp. She climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro and Kota Kinabalu in Malaysia. No one really knows where she's off to now.She is survived by her children Elaine, Carla, Thomas, and Steven and by her grandchildren Tiffany, Taylor, Alessandro, Mason and Spencer along with her sisters Catherine Bartlett and Helen Ocan. She was predeceased by her daughter Sharon and son Robert. Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 13 to June 16, 2019