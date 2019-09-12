|
September 7, 2019 Edna Pindler passed away on September 7, 2019, at the age of 96. She led a full life with great exuberance. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and great-grand-mother. All that knew her were aware of her sense of elegance, style and beauty. She was fun loving and had a terrific sense of humor, always ready to tell a good joke. She traveled the world over. She was a great friend and was surrounded by wonderful friends. She was a natural athlete who excelled at swimming, tennis, and horseback riding. Always a games person, she was a passionate champion Competition Contract Bridge player.Her parents were Curt Rosenthal and Florence Levy. She was born in Los Angeles, raised in Windsor Square where she graduated from Los Angeles High School. She was married to the late Carl Pindler for 47 years. She is survived by her son, Curt, her daughters Cathy and Robin, grandchildren, Eli, Ben, Danielle, Crystal and Joseph and great-grandson, River, daughter-in-law, Gerry Pindler and son-in-law, Andrew Erlich. Her kindness, generosity and shinning spirit touched many lives. She will be greatly missed.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15, 2019