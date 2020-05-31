Edna Uyeno Matsumoto
We will forever remember our gracious, kind, and loving mother, Edna Uyeno Matsumoto. Edna, a long-time resident of Pasadena, CA., passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 26, 2020. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 66 years, Ben Matsumoto. She is survived by her daughters Donna (Brian) Wakano, Doreen (Bob) Ono, her grandson Evan (Crizel) Wakano, many loving nieces and nephews, other relatives, and dear friends. Edna will forever be remembered for her endearing nature, generous heart, sense of humor, love of family, and most notably her contagious smile.Edna's family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staffs at The Terraces at Park Marino and Vista Del Mar Villas, who took loving care of her during her later years.A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Details will be posted on the Fukui Mortuary website. A picture tribute to Edna will be posted on the website: www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441.

Published in Los Angeles Times on May 31, 2020.
