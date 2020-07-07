Eduardo Montion

On the morning of July 4, 2020 Eduardo "Ed" "Lalo" Novoa Montion passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his daughters in Huntington Park, California. Eduardo was 92 years old.Born in Douglas, Arizona on October 27, 1927 Eduardo was the second child of Francisco Montion and Refugio Novoa. He graduated Douglas High School in 1947 after which he did a stint of working as a miner and a barber. He went on to join the Army stationed at Fort Ord, California and then served in the South Pacific.He was a voracious reader and lifelong learner. After completing military service he attended Los Angeles City College and then completed his Bachelor's degree in Education at Cal State Los Angeles. He obtained three Master's degrees, two from Cal State Los Angeles in Anthropology and Education and the his third Master's in Spanish from the University of Madrid, Spain. At city college he met Jennie (Falco) Montion and married her in 1963. Together they had 3 daughters. In the early years of their marriage he was an LAPD reserve police officer while also starting his career as a beloved high school Spanish teacher. Until a few years ago he continued to attend the reunions of Woodrow Wilson High's class of 1964, which was the first class he taught in Los Angeles. Many of his previous students, like Jess Miller, to this year would keep in touch with "Senor Montion"; he loved his students dearly. He eventually convinced Jennie to move their family back to his hometown of Douglas, AZ where he became a Spanish professor at Cochise College. After a few years of desert dwelling they moved back to the California city of Huntington Park where he spent the rest of his years. He was a huge fan of college sports, especially college football, especially UCLA football (go Bruins!). When he wasn't watching sports, he could be found walking, taking the train or taking a bus all over Los Angeles. He would go to McDonald's every morning for a sausage biscuit with coffee and would sit there writing his autobiography for hours. He has mounds of spiral notebooks full of his writing. He especially liked sharing fond tales of his childhood growing up in Douglas during the Great Depression era. He once "beat the hell out of" a young man defending his sister Lydia's honor. Years later he re-encountered that man who now was a boxing champion. When that man challenged Eduardo to a rematch Eduardo accepted with the condition that they fought using one arm only. Eduardo "beat the hell out of him again" (or at least that's the way he tells this tale). One of his favorite hobbies was to cook for family. Tamales were his specialty and some of his most cherished times were tamale making with his eldest daughter, Valentina.Edu
ardo read the newspaper every day and commonly one could find a completely finished LA Times crossword in his discarded paper pile. He watched Jeopardy nightly and proudly reminded us that he knew the Final Jeopardy answer that dethroned champion Ken Jennings. Eduardo was preceded in death by his siblings Gilberto Montion, Maria "Lulu" Mason, and Lydia Arzate.He is survived by his wife, Jennie Montion, his sisters, Pauline Bewernick and Veronica Urquijo, along with his many nieces and nephews who have great respect for their "Tio Lalo" and by his daughters, Valentina Montion of Huntington Park, CA, Lesley Montion of Bellflower, CA, Gina Montion (Scott Sharples) of Phoenix, AZ and his seven grandchildren, Johnathan Mijares (30), Jennie Ruth Mijares (28), Justin Edward Gonzalez (22), Iris Garcia (20), Beau Garcia (18), Kate Shriki (17) and Dylan Sharples (9). Eduardo will be laid to rest with his parents in the Douglas Cemetery."And flights of angels sing thee to thy rest".