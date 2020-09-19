March 29, 1939 - August 31, 2020 Edward A. Landry passed away on August 31, 2020 at his home in Simi Valley, California.Ed was born on March 29, 1939 in Gretna, Louisiana to Edward Andrew Landry and Ellen Lucille Landry. He received his Bachelor of Arts from Louisiana State University in 1961, and his Juris Doctorate from UCLA Law School in 1964.Upon graduation from law school, he joined the law firm of Musick Peeler & Garrett in Los Angeles, where he practiced for 55 years. At MPG, he served as chairperson of the Transactional Department and handled the estates of many prominent Californians, including the estate of J. Paul Getty.Ed was an active member of numerous civic/charitable organizations. He was a Trustee of Harvey Mudd College and Loyola Marymount University, a Director of the Music Center Opera, the Estelle Doheny Eye Institute, a Trustee of the Rancho Santa Ana Botanic Garden, the Dan Murphy Foundation, the Jaquelin Hume Foundation, the Flora Thornton Foundation, the Walter Lantz Foundation and a Director of the Foundation for Teaching Economics.Outside of his accomplished career, Ed was an artist, architect, gourmet chef, and landscape designer. He was a collector of antiques, and loved Asian art. He was a consummate host, great story teller, lover of jazz music, wine, and food. He fostered deep, lifelong friendships throughout his lifetime, and left a lasting impression on everything he touched.Ed is survived by his wife of 58 years, Madeleine Landry; daughters Monique Jenson, and Lucette Landry; grandchildren Auberi Zwickel, Austin Zwickel, Zac Jenson; siblings Jackie Gable, David Landry, and Cindy Condoure.Mr. Landry will be interred at the Cathedral of our Lady of Angels, Los Angeles. Refer to the link below, for plans on a future Celebration of Life. www.rosefamilyfuneralhome.com