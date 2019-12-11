Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Inouye
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Aizo Inouye

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Aizo Inouye Obituary
(95), Veteran of WWII, passed away on November 15, 2019 in Los Angeles. He is survived by his wife, Hatsume Inouye; children, Joanne Velasquez, Gail (Mark) Sugamura and Dr. Allen (Gwen) Inouye; grandchildren, Justin Sugamura, Chelsea Bray, Lea and Ryan Inouye; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A private memorial service was held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Centenary United Methodist Church. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -