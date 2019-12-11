|
|
(95), Veteran of WWII, passed away on November 15, 2019 in Los Angeles. He is survived by his wife, Hatsume Inouye; children, Joanne Velasquez, Gail (Mark) Sugamura and Dr. Allen (Gwen) Inouye; grandchildren, Justin Sugamura, Chelsea Bray, Lea and Ryan Inouye; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A private memorial service was held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Centenary United Methodist Church. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 11, 2019