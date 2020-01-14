|
|
(92), veteran of the Korean Conflict, passed away on December 7, 2019 in Los Angeles. He is survived by his wife, Yoshi Kato; sons, Michael and Kenneth (Joanne) Kato; grandchildren, Andrew and Lindsey Kato; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A private funeral service was held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Memorial Chapel of Kubota Mortuary, with Rev. Fumiaki Usuki from West LA Buddhist Temple officiating. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 14, 2020