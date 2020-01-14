Home

Edward Etsuso KATO

Edward Etsuso KATO Obituary
(92), veteran of the Korean Conflict, passed away on December 7, 2019 in Los Angeles. He is survived by his wife, Yoshi Kato; sons, Michael and Kenneth (Joanne) Kato; grandchildren, Andrew and Lindsey Kato; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A private funeral service was held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Memorial Chapel of Kubota Mortuary, with Rev. Fumiaki Usuki from West LA Buddhist Temple officiating. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 14, 2020
